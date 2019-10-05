SALEM — John Lambert, a parole and probation officer with Umatilla County Community Corrections, recently completed a course of study at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Lambert and his classmates graduated from the 80th Basic Parole & Probation Officer Class, which included a Sept. 27 ceremony. The classes were presented by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. Commissioner Sebastian Tapia of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission served as guest speaker.
The academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.