PENDLETON — Boy Scout Troop #700 recently cashed in on their recycling efforts during the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up.
According to a press release from the Round-Up Association, the organization is committed to the recycling program to help reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills. Troop #700 was responsible for collecting and sorting 8,225 plastic bottles, 3,850 aluminum cans and 480 glass containers. Pat Reay, Round-Up publicity director; Randy Bracher, Round-Up president; and Terri Spriet, Swire Coca Cola sales center manager; presented a check for $1,300 to the Scouts.
During the presentation, the Scouts were recognized as Round-Up volunteers and it was said they will likely become future Round-Up directors and leaders in the community.
For more information about Pendleton Round-Up, contact marketing coordinator Mikal Wright at 541-612-3493, mikal.wright@pendletonroundup.com or visit www.pendletonroundup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.