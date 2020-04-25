National Library Week celebrates libraries and promotes library use and support for libraries. When the American Library Association developed the theme for this year, they originally chose “Find Your Place at the Library.” With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme was changed to “Find the Library At Your Place.”
First observed in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and celebrated in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries — school, public, academic and special — participate. Check with your library to see what they had planned.
National Library Week is a time each year to celebrate all of the ways our libraries contribute to our communities and offer opportunity to everyone. From free access to books, audiobooks, music, magazines and movies, online resources, programs for all ages, internet access and resources for job seekers, entrepreneurs and lifelong learners, library staff members go above and beyond to make sure people get the information they need to flourish.
The theme of “find the library at your place” is illuminating how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content that Umatilla County communities need to support learning, information access and to continue reading!
As libraries continue to evolve their services to deal with the impact of the pandemic, library staff members are proving innovative, creative and flexible. Even though many of the libraries are closed to foot traffic, they are still a vibrant source of information, free access to abundant online e-books, e-audiobooks, virtual storytimes, programs and activities. If you have a question, the library is still available to help you find an answer. Check their websites, call their desks or see their Facebook pages. For the links, go to https://ucsld.org/member%20libraries.
Some things that people can do to find the library at their place: Send a thank you note to your librarian; check out the library’s website and Facebook offerings; explore amazing library collections online (http://www.ilovelibraries.org/article/amazing-library-collections-explore-online?utm_source=ILL&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=nlw20ko); and go on a virtual tour of libraries around the world (http://www.ilovelibraries.org/article/take-virtual-tours-these-stunning-libraries?utm_source=ILL&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=nlw20ko).
Your library may be closed to foot traffic, but it is still providing access to a world of information, books and engagement.
