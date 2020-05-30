A highlight in a library’s year is the Summer Reading Program. This year, libraries are planning some exciting and fun ways to keep all ages reading and imagining. The 2020 theme is “Imagine Your Story.”
Adams: A 12-week program featuring story walks and a weekly search-and-find around town. Watch for weekly clues and a story walk in the park. Sign up during open hours to pick up the packet.
Athena: Sign up by calling or emailing the library. Weekly challenges and activities can be done on a participant’s own time. Completing each week’s challenge will earn points toward a super fun surprise at the end.
Echo: Running from June 15 to Aug. 7. People from the community can sign up any time after school ends. Stop by the library after 11 a.m.
Helix: Starting in June, there will be free books, craft kits and chances to win prizes for all ages. Catch a picture of a roaming visitor with “Big Feet.” People can check out many exciting items from the “Library of Things.”
Hermiston: Running from June 15 to July 17, with sign-up through the Beanstack app starting the June 8. Weekly and special events held virtually and craft packs to be picked up. Tickets earned go toward a grand prize drawing at the end of the program.
Milton-Freewater: There will be programming at two lunch bus stops per week to hand out free books, reading booklets, and crafts. Crafts available for pickup at the library. People will get notifications through text from the school district, email or contact the library by email or phone.
Pendleton: The program will run from June 8 through Aug. 3. Check the library’s Facebook page or call for information on signing up.
Pilot Rock: Packets with stories, crafts and worksheets will be handed out during the program. Sign-up will be the week of June 11-19; call or stop by the library.
Stanfield: Running June 8 through Aug. 21, go outside and try something new: story walks, obstacle courses and many more activities. Weekly take-and-make projects with live videos showing how to complete the activity. The app, Reader Zone, will be used to track reading progress.
Ukiah: Check with the library to find out the details of this summer’s monthlong program.
Umatilla: Program for all ages will start July 1. Call to sign up beginning June 15 and receive a time slot to pick up your free tote bag and reading log. Win ice cream for reading and to be entered to win a grand prize. Weekly craft kits available for pickup.
Weston: Look for details to keep reading at the post office, on Facebook, signs on the library door, or call the library. Keep an eye on the library fence for kids’ craft kits!
Call your library, check their Facebook and websites or email them for more and up-to-date information. All library contact information is at the following address: https://ucsld.org/member%20libraries.
