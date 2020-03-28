The 12 libraries in Umatilla County continue to be very creative, finding ways to provide services yet keep their customers and staff safe during the COVID-19 virus.
Each of the libraries works within a different municipality in the county and their cities determine when and if they are open, so each library has a little different service plan during this time. Because things are changing daily, check the library’s website, Facebook page or call the library for up-to-date information.
This page — www.ucsld.org/member%20libraries — on the Umatilla County Special Library District’s website has links to each library’s website, Facebook page, email address and phone number.
All 12 libraries are closed to foot traffic. The following libraries are continuing to offer some type of pick-up, items-to-go or curbside delivery: Adams, Echo, Hermiston, Pendleton and Stanfield. Check with each library about the specifics of their service offering.
Most of the libraries are answering questions and helping people get library cards by phone. Some are providing daily or weekly live story times through Facebook.
Library staff are also available to help cardholders get set up with free access to ebooks and e-audiobooks for all ages available through Library2Go, a statewide digital materials program.
Recently in this column, the LearningExpress digital resource was highlighted. This online resource provides access to interactive tutorials, e-books and test preparation, as well as tools for career development and training.
For parents helping children learn at home, there are many quality, authoritative, digital resources that they can access online: Kids Infobits, National Geographic Kids, Middle School, High School and Opposing Viewpoints, plus several sources for history information, science and environmental topics.
There are resources for health and wellness, gardening, culinary studies, fine arts and popular topics. Two wonderful resources to help readers find their next favorite book are LitFinder and Books & Authors.
If you are looking for current news and information, check out General Onefile and News. There are also several resources for business topics and current business news. And these are just the tip of the iceberg.
The best part is that they are all free with your library card. Go to www.galepages.com/umatillacsld, click on the database of your choice, enter your library card number and you have access to a world of wonderful information. Call your library if you have questions about accessing or using the online resources.
Your library may be closed to foot traffic, but it is still providing access to a world of information, books and engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.