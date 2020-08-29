September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the libraries of the Umatilla County Special Library District (UCSLD) join the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer programs for all ages, helping transform lives and communities through education. Even with the changes in hours during this time of pandemic, at each library in Umatilla County, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities.
Public libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. There are library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds. Even if your library isn’t open to the public, there are so many online resources and programs available.
UCSLD libraries, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit the following link, which will take you to the UCSLD webpage with links to all of the Umatilla County libraries: https://www.ucsld.org/our-libraries.
This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. During September, contact your local library and get a library card. If you already have a library card, find out what services your library offers.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure that every child signs up for their own library card.
The Umatilla County Special Library District was formed in 1986 and is governed by a five-member, voter-elected board of directors. The mission of the UCSLD is to work in partnership with our libraries to advance and make available excellent library services, programs and continuing educational opportunities for all.
