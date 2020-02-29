The 12 libraries in Umatilla County are always looking for ways to get more people, young and old, reading. This year, the Stanfield and Echo public libraries are inviting everyone with a current library card in Umatilla County to sign up and participate in their 2020 Alphabet Reading Challenge.
To participate, pick up your bookmark at the Stanfield or Echo libraries and start reading. Read 26 books (age-appropriate) in the 52 weeks between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. Each book title should begin with a different letter of the alphabet (excluding A and The). Titles may be read in any order; enter the title and author next to the letter provided. Print, eBooks and audiobooks are all eligible. Give the completed reading log to library staff for entry into the drawing. All participants must have a current Sage Library Card — these are free at your local library.
Prizes:
Ages 6 & up:
(1) $100 Barnes & Noble Gift Card
(1) $50 Barnes & Noble Gift Card
Ages Under 6:
(1) $50 Barnes & Noble Gift Card
(1) $25 Barnes & Noble Gift Card
The winners will be announced Jan. 1, 2021
•Stanfield students without a library card are welcome to join and be entered to win a $50 Barnes & Noble Gift Card. If you get your card by Dec. 31, 2020, you will be entered into the regular drawing.
Join in with your friends and neighbors throughout the county reading your way through the alphabet this year.
With your library card, you have access to this excellent program, as well as all of the wonderful events happening at any library in Umatilla County. In addition to the libraries’ ongoing story times and regular programs, here are just a few of the special March programs happening at your libraries:
•March 2, 1:30 p.m. — World Tours with Google Earth (Pendleton)
•March 2, 6 p.m. — Movie: “Murder on the Orient Express” (Helix)
•March 3, 2 p.m. — Bite by Bite, eating right for health (Pendleton)
•March 7, 11 a.m. — Dr. Seuss Party (Pendleton)
•March 9, 4 p.m. — Teen Advisory Council (Hermiston)
•March 9, 6:30 p.m. — Paint Night (Stanfield)
•March 10, 1:30 p.m. — Bookminders, Adult Book Club at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill (Hermiston)
•March 12, 6:30 p.m. — Fighting Inflammation with Nutrition (Pendleton)
•March 14, 3:30 p.m. — Teen Scavenger Hunt for grades 6 and up (Pendleton)
•March 21, 5 p.m. — Teens only Pizza and Paint Night (Stanfield)
•March 24, 4 p.m. — Ask an Artist (Helix)
•March 24, 6 p.m. — DIY Tile Trivet (Pendleton)
•March 26, 5:30 p.m. — Writer’s Group (Hermiston)
Ask at your community library for more information or check out the calendar at www.ucsld.org.
