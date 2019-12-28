This month, I am highlighting the Helix Public Library. Library director Annette Kubishta answered questions about the library and told about many of their wonderful events.
Tell me about your library: The Helix Public Library was established in 1914. In 1971, the city of Helix donated a room in the old school building to the library. Our library has a history of wonderful, dedicated people involved in its survival. I am privileged to be a part of this lineage for the past 15 years.
What services do you provide? Our library provides free programs for all ages, including a preschool story hour and an after-school program. We also have an adult book club and many family events during the summer. We offer DVDs, audios and books for all ages and access to interlibrary loans. You can check out an Astroscan Telescope and a Maryhill Museum pass. We provide free computer access and Wi-Fi. A copy machine and laminator are available to use for a small fee.
What’s exciting about your library? This year has by far been the most exciting! The HAPN committee, which consists of Cindy Wood, Jack Bascomb, Terry Case and Darlene Herbert, were able to secure grants to renovate the library. They have worked hard for many years, improving the HVAC, and this fall renovating the rooms, including a wonderful community room. We now have new sheetrock and paint, carpet, a sink and cabinets for storage and a barn door to close if two activities are going on during the same time. There is also a drop-down screen and an audio/video system with speakers. The Friends of the Library provided funds to paint. It all turned out beautifully! I have created a coffee/tea area in the adult section and have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) area in the children’s space.
What is the Helix Public Library’s vision of the future? The vision is to make the library a place that everyone feels comfortable coming to and that offers a variety of things to do. I feel this goal is becoming more of a reality. With the successful programs we have had in the past couple of years, the excitement is growing for the possibilities this new space can provide.
What are your current and upcoming events? All of our programs are listed on the library’s Facebook page. The STEAM program will feature guest speakers sharing their trade. For the month of January, a plumber will be highlighted!
•Preschool Story Hour — features stories, crafts, music and snacks: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
•After-School Programs — STEAM-based activities for elementary ages: TBA at 4 p.m.
•Adult Book Club — This month’s selection is “Between Shades of Gray.” Since it’s a YA book, teens are invited: Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.