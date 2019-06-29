As I begin this column about the Umatilla County Special Library District and our partner libraries, I find the refrain, “Let’s start at the very beginning, a very good place to start,” running through my mind. So, let us begin!
The Umatilla County Special Library District is a special taxing district established by a 1986 vote of the people that includes all of Umatilla County, with the exception of the city of Hermiston. Our mission:
“The UCSLD works in partnership with our libraries to advance and make available excellent library services, programs and continuing education opportunities for all.”
Our partner libraries are the 10 public libraries and one public/school library within the county: Adams, Athena, Echo, Helix, Milton-Freewater, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Stanfield, Ukiah Public/School Library, Umatilla and Weston. We contract with Hermiston to provide access to our residents in the rural Hermiston area.
The district office is in Pendleton. In addition to myself, there are two additional staff members who support excellent library services and early literacy development in Umatilla County.
The district supports our partner libraries by providing several services for every library. Each library can meet the needs of their individual community while also being available to serve everyone in the county. In the coming columns, I’ll tell you more about the district, the libraries, and the services and programs that are available to all in Umatilla County!
The biggest program of the year that our libraries provide for the community is the Summer Reading Program. Not only is the Summer Reading Program for youth, helping them to retain and grow their reading and literacy skills over the summer; it is for adults as well.
This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories” and the libraries have a full slate of events. Below is a list of just a few events happening around the district — see each library’s website for more programs and further details:
•July 1, 11 a.m. (Weston) Traveling Lantern Theater Group
•July 10, 11 a.m. (Pendleton) STEAM Wars: Celebrate your love for Star Wars through Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math activities
•July 12, 11 a.m. (Weston) Shoot for the Moon!
•July 12, 6 p.m. (Umatilla) Wine and Art
•July 19, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Weston) The OMSI Planetarium
•July 19, 6 p.m. (Pendleton) Moon Landing Party: Celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing
•July 20, 2 p.m. (Pendleton) Astronomy Then to Now: Andrea K. Dobson, Whitman College astronomy department chair, will share
•July 20, 6 p.m. (Adams) Kupenga Marimba: A family-friendly marimba event in the park
•July 20, 7 p.m. (Athena) Moon Landing Party: See footage of the moon landing, dress up in 1969 attire and enjoy 1960s-themed appetizers
•July 23, 11:30 a.m. (Pendleton) Astronaut Camp
Enjoy this year’s Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories,” held at your local library in the Umatilla County Special Library District. If you have questions, the library is a very good place to start! Find more information at www.ucsld.org.
