HERMISTON — Mark Rose, director of the Hermiston Public Library, recently announced that $1,700 was raised during the annual book sale.
The Friends of the Hermiston Public Library organize the yearly event, which helps in supporting programs at the library. Both library staff and members of the friends group expressed appreciation to all those who attended the book sale.
The public is encouraged to check out the library’s website at www.hermistonlibrary.us, where information about services and resources can be found. Also, scroll to the bottom to make a recommendation for a book to be purchased for the library’s collection.
The library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, call 541-567-2882.
