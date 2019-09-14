STANFIELD — Cecili Longhorn, director of the Stanfield Public Library, just returned home after spending the first week in September in New England. She flew across the country to attend the 2019 Association for Rural & Small Libraries Annual Conference in Burlington, Vermont.
“It is amazing to be able to share ideas with small libraries from all over the United States,” Longhorn said.
She called the trip a “bucket list item,” which was made possible thanks to a scholarship from the Oregon Library Association. In addition to attending the conference, Longhorn did some sightseeing, including visiting numerous local libraries — calling them “very similar yet unique.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.