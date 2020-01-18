HELIX — The Helix Little Grizzlies have been working hard to improve their skills on the hardwood.
The public is invited to come out and see the boys and girls as they play during halftime of the Jan. 25 (approximately 4:30 p.m.) and Jan. 31 (6:30 p.m.) girls varsity games at Griswold High School in Helix.
For updates, visit the Helix community Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/591259854257729 or contact Breanne Parker at 541-805-4611 or breannechalmers@hotmail.com.
