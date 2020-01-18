YEON Grizzlies

The Helix Little Grizzlies will be playing during halftime of the girl’s varsity home games on Jan. 25 and 31.

 Contributed by Shot In the Dark/ Stacie Photography

HELIX — The Helix Little Grizzlies have been working hard to improve their skills on the hardwood.

The public is invited to come out and see the boys and girls as they play during halftime of the Jan. 25 (approximately 4:30 p.m.) and Jan. 31 (6:30 p.m.) girls varsity games at Griswold High School in Helix.

For updates, visit the Helix community Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/591259854257729 or contact Breanne Parker at 541-805-4611 or breannechalmers@hotmail.com.

