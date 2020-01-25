PILOT ROCK — Armed with a camera and an inquisitive interest in the history of the area, Mike and Barbara Morehead regularly set out to document the sights of Umatilla County.
After capturing photos of cattle and sheep south of her Pilot Rock home, Barbara came across information in “Fabula’s Famous Recipes.” The 1962 First Edition book was published by Oregon’s Finest Cooks-Oregon Farm Bureau Women.
In addition to providing help in the kitchen, she said the book shared some history of the area. Pages within indicated that wheat, which was sown as early as 1850, became a major commodity with the invention of the reaper. Other important commodities in the area included dairy and beef cattle, sheep, poultry, barley, sugar beets, fruit and vegetables, as well as lumber.
