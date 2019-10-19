UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla Morrow Court Appointed Special Advocate Program, which is affiliated with Head Start, has been awarded a $50,000 Mentoring Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.
The money will be used to recruit, train and assign new volunteers to represent the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Work done under the mentoring grant will target key populations, such as American Indian/Alaska Native, rural and opioid-impacted youth.
“On the local front, 204 children in our area are in need of volunteers who will walk alongside a child in need, but up to this point, we have only enough volunteers to serve 104 children who are the victims of child maltreatment,” said Maureen McGrath, UMCHS executive director.
The mentoring grant will enable the local CASA program to focus on advocating for the needs of at-risk and underserved youths. Volunteers assist youths in connecting with the community and family, improve educational outcomes and reach stable placements.
“Umatilla Morrow Child Welfare system is under crisis,” said Jesus Rome, CASA program manager.
Rome said Umatilla and Morrow counties have experienced a substantial increase of children entering foster care since January — with more youths entering than the past eight years. Program director Aaron Treadwell said the Mentoring Grant came at a critical time.
