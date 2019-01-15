A trio of local tourists activities were included in the Oregon Business magazine’s top 100 fan-favorite destinations for 2019 in Oregon.
Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, which came in at No. 41, is the top regional destination on this year’s list. Placing 28th last year, the museum is operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Preserving the history of area tribes, it features a permanent collection and rotating exhibits. It’s located near Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Mission.
Other regional destinations on the list included Pendleton Round-Up, in the 82nd spot. Founded in 1910, this year’s Round-Up week is Sept. 7-14. The SAGE Center, an interactive visitor center in Boardman, came in at No. 86. Standing for Sustainable AGriculture & Energy, the Port of Morrow project was 53rd on last year’s list.
Researchers studied 66,000 reviews — a 74 percent increase over last year’s information — on Google, TripAdvisor and Yelp, which are the most widely used online review sites. The top destinations will be charted on a map for people to use as a guide when traveling across the state. They will be distributed at visitor centers and at the state’s borders.
“It is fantastic to see this project grow. Travelers rely more than ever on third-party reviews. The participation increase in this important research shows that more destinations are paying attention as well,” said Andrew Insinga, CEO of MEDIAmerica.
For more information or to view the full list, visit www.oregonbusiness.com.
