Hermiston Emblem Club #215 recently was visited by Gaille Schmidt, state Emblem Club president, Sandra Goodwin, state marshal, and Judy Coleman, state treasurer. All three of the women are from Coquille Emblem Club #266.
The group feasted on a Mexican dinner and a cake decorated with the Emblem Club seal. The trio of state officers was impressed with the remodeling of the Hermiston Elks Lodge.
Teresa Moncrief, Hermiston Emblem Club president, said Gaille expressed gratitude to local members for serving on the Oregon State Association of Emblem Clubs this year, including Carol Goin, first vice president; Coyla Bedord, recording secretary; Michele Dickmeier, corresponding secretary; Sheryl Goin, fifth trustee; and Maxine Rice, second guard. She also acknowledged supreme elected and appointed officers: Bedord, supreme deputy; and Angel Smith, supreme press.
In other news, Moncrief said the Hermiston group placed second for outstanding club for the second time in a row.
Independent from the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Emblem clubs support the Elks, the nation’s veterans and are recognized for their charity work. For more information about the local club, call Moncrief at 541-564-0887.
