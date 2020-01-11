UMATILLA — Megan Olsen, general manager of Big River Golf Course, is predicting a great year on the links.
After just three days into 2020, the Umatilla golf course already has its first hole in one of the year. Neal Flyg aced the third hole on Jan. 3.
He joins the course’s exclusive hole in one club, Olsen said, which includes Dennis Phillips, who has racked up 11 over the years.
Located at 709 Willamette Ave., the course is open throughout the year. In case of frozen greens, check with the clubhouse for delays or closures.
For more information, contact 541-922-3006, megan@golfbigriver.com or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.