LA GRANDE — First-year honor students at Eastern Oregon University recently nominated 21 educators from from across Oregon, Idaho and Washington to receive recognition as Inspirational High School Teachers for 2020.
Freshmen who maintained dean’s list standing during the fall term 2019 recommended a high school teacher who influenced them on the road to higher education and academic excellence. EOU presents the awards annually in recognition of outstanding high school teachers who encourage and represent the importance of higher education to their students.
Locally, six 2019 graduates from schools in the area recommended six of their high school instructors:
• Giliana Adams: recommended Stu Clem, who teaches history and leadership at Pendleton High School.
• Samuel Carlson: Rory Simpson, who teaches government at Griswold High School in Helix.
• Joseph O’Brien: Madison Hynes, who teaches agriculture and math at Riverside Jr./Sr. High School in Boardman.
At Hermiston High School, three instructors received recommendations from graduates, including:
• Andrew James: recommended Jason Lambert, who teaches mathematics;
• Jennifer Fuentes: Aaron Davis, who teaches AP government;
• Michelle West: Zyan Silver, who teaches physical science.
For more information, contact Molly Burke, executive assistant to vice president for Student Affairs, at 541-962-3058 or mburke@eou.edu.
