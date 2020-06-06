The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) recently announced the graduation of its 397th Basic Police Class. Included in the graduates were officer Cotter Butler of the Umatilla Police Department, deputy sheriffs Kayla Franck and Todd Lake of the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, and officer Justin Prevo of the Baker City Police Department.
The 16-week Basic Police Class includes dozens of training areas, such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 397 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem on Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. The DPSST, while open for business, is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis and will not hold a public graduation ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.