SALEM — Hector Hernandez of Umatilla Police Department and Joanna Lomas of the Boardman Police Department recently completed a course with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
The two local officers and fellow classmates in Basic Police Class 396 were set to graduate March 13 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, in Salem. Eriks Gabliks serves as the director of the academy, which is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
