SALEM — A pair of local police officers graduated with the 391st Basic Police Class.
Benjamin Carleton of the Pendleton Police Department and Nicholas Lemmon of the Umatilla Police Department completed the 16-week Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training course. A graduation ceremony was held Sept. 6 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Chief Robin Sells of the Gresham Police Department served as the special speaker.
Topics covered during the course included problem solving, ethics, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more. Eriks Gabliks serves as the director of the academy, which is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs.
For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
