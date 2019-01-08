Made to Thrive recently cashed in on the annual Community Bank Charity Drive. Kriss Dammeyer, director of the Hermiston-based nonprofit organization, received a check from Lacey Wallis, Hermiston Community Bank branch manager.
Each of the bank’s branches in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington had a local nonprofit organization it was collecting money for. The bank matched donations at 50 cents on each dollar, with a maximum match amount of $500 at each of its branch locations. Over the past nine years, the Community Bank Charity Drive has provided more than $194,000 to charities throughout the region.
Founded in 2014, Made to Thrive’s mission is to stop the cycle of child abuse, neglect and poverty by providing opportunities for the physical and emotional benefits of sports, adventure activities, music and the arts to vulnerable youth. For more information, visit www.madetothrive.org.
