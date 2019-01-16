Oregon poet laureate Kim Stafford visited Pendleton back in November. He gave a reading and held workshops, and the East Oregonian asked readers to submit their own poems in connection to Stafford’s stay. We received a few lines from Tom Hebert of Pendleton and Janet Boyd of Hermiston, souls brave enough to show their works, and we applaud their efforts.

If only I was young with a better truck

A power-line fell down

In California and thousands of lives were changed . . .

Forever.

From here I can’t smell the smoke

But I can feel the miles from

Tutuilla Flats and hope to God

That I am exempt from trouble like this.

Wish me luck, folks, for

Trouble I have known.

It sometimes beats me.

Like in a horse race.

How long can Eusebio and I go on?

Another decade . . . I think, I think.

— Tom Hebert

My dear friends

Because my hearing is shot

I don’t understand the assignment.

Can I go to the . . .

Bathroom, Doc?

— Tom Hebert

On the lower Umatilla: (Early morning)

Fog hangs gret, slick,

freezing as it sticks,

hits ground, branches and leaves.

It’s cold along the waters edge,

through reeds, through sedge.

To be so blessed!

To be alive,

survive,

into another day.

— Janet Boyd

On Walking Nude Near Midnight: (After moving to my rural farm)

Uncluttered by the stars

The dark and deepened night

Waits

Like a remnant of soft nap,

To be tucked, shaped, wrapped

About my waist,

To lend respectability

— Janet Boyd

The Dream/Nightmare: (after divorce)

And now, unfettered cruel beast;

You interrupt life’s feast

to rage and tear, to devour my soul

Until I long for loneliness

to heal my wounds,

Rebuild my nest;

I dodge your forays into my past.

— Janet Boyd

