Oregon poet laureate Kim Stafford visited Pendleton back in November. He gave a reading and held workshops, and the East Oregonian asked readers to submit their own poems in connection to Stafford’s stay. We received a few lines from Tom Hebert of Pendleton and Janet Boyd of Hermiston, souls brave enough to show their works, and we applaud their efforts.
If only I was young with a better truck
A power-line fell down
In California and thousands of lives were changed . . .
Forever.
From here I can’t smell the smoke
But I can feel the miles from
Tutuilla Flats and hope to God
That I am exempt from trouble like this.
Wish me luck, folks, for
Trouble I have known.
It sometimes beats me.
Like in a horse race.
How long can Eusebio and I go on?
Another decade . . . I think, I think.
— Tom Hebert
My dear friends
Because my hearing is shot
I don’t understand the assignment.
Can I go to the . . .
Bathroom, Doc?
— Tom Hebert
On the lower Umatilla: (Early morning)
Fog hangs gret, slick,
freezing as it sticks,
hits ground, branches and leaves.
It’s cold along the waters edge,
through reeds, through sedge.
To be so blessed!
To be alive,
survive,
into another day.
— Janet Boyd
On Walking Nude Near Midnight: (After moving to my rural farm)
Uncluttered by the stars
The dark and deepened night
Waits
Like a remnant of soft nap,
To be tucked, shaped, wrapped
About my waist,
To lend respectability
— Janet Boyd
The Dream/Nightmare: (after divorce)
And now, unfettered cruel beast;
You interrupt life’s feast
to rage and tear, to devour my soul
Until I long for loneliness
to heal my wounds,
Rebuild my nest;
I dodge your forays into my past.
— Janet Boyd
