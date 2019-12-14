PILOT ROCK — Jennifer Gourlie of the Pilot Rock School District board of directors was recently recognized by the Oregon School Boards Association’s Leadership Institute.
She received a bronze award for completing coursework through the OSBA’s program. Gourlie and others from across the state were honored Nov. 16 during the organization’s annual convention, held in Portland.
Those chosen for awards — which includes four levels, bronze, silver, gold and platinum — were recognized for significant levels of achievement in leadership and development.
“This award recognizes the dedication of volunteers who want to learn how to be better school board members so they can serve their communities,” said Jim Green, OSBA’s executive director.
OSBA is a member services agency for more than 200 locally elected boards serving school districts, education service districts and community colleges. It also provides services to charter schools and their boards. For more information, contact Alex Pulaski at 503-485-4812, apulaski@osba.org or visit www.osba.org.
