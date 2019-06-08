MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Boy Scout Troop #315 is pleased to announce two Eagle Scouts who earned their Eagle Palms.
Patton Wright and Spencer Wells also went on to earn 15 more merit badges to receive the Bronze, Gold and Silver Palms before they were 18.
Eagle Palms are the highest award a Boy Scout can earn. According to “The Voice of Scouting,” they are “an extremely rare accomplishment achieved by only a small fraction of Scouts. Only 5% of Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle and less than 1% then go on to earn a Palm.”
Wright is now an assistant scoutmaster in the troop and will be attending Eastern Oregon University this fall. Wells is currently serving a two-year mission in Indiana for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
During the troop’s May 22 Court of Honor, Jacob Munoz advanced to the rank of Star Scout, Layne Ensey to the rank of 1st Class Scout and Ryelan Fisher and Jacob Shurtz earned their Scout Rank.
Scoutmaster John Wells and assistant scoutmaster Nick Jones have been working with individual Scouts to accomplish their goals, along with having monthly campouts to teach outdoor life skills.
