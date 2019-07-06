LA GRANDE — A group of athletes and coaches from Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics Local Program recently took to the links in La Grande.
The group teed off with Union County Special Olympics June 24 at the La Grande Country Club. Four athletes competed in the Individual Skills Competition, earning scores for accurate putting, chipping and driving. Also, 15 athletes along with their Unified Partners participated in an alternating shot nine-hole format and one athlete from Union County completed all nine holes as a single competitor.
The afternoon event was coordinated by Pam Thompson, Union County golf coach, along with local coach Mark Smalley with the support of program coordinators Doug Trice (Union County) and Angela Schneider (Hermiston/Pendleton).
The event was the first time that Union County and Hermiston/Pendleton have joined forces to provide a competitive golfing experience for the local programs in Eastern Oregon. After completing the golf competition, athletes enjoyed pizza and all participants received certificates for their efforts.
“The La Grande Country Club did a wonderful job providing a venue at no cost to our local program,” Smalley said. “The course was in excellent shape and our golfers had an amazing time.”
The Hermiston/Pendleton Local Program #510 will hold its annual Fundraising Tournament Aug. 10 at the Echo Hills Golf Course. For more information or entry forms, call Kristi Smalley at 541-571-0997.
