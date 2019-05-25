Students from the region showcased their spelling talents during an annual event sponsored by the InterMountain Education Service District.
The Monday, May 6 spelling contest was held at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. Students participated in three age groups; Division 1 (first-fifth grade), Division 2 (sixth-eighth grade) and Division 3 (ninth-12th grade). The winners include:
UMATILLA COUNTY:
Division 1: Adriel Ibarra, Stanfield Elementary School; Kacey Cooper, Washington Elementary School, (Pendleton) Hazel Case, McKay Creek Elementary School (Pendleton)
Division 2: Yadira Diaz-Lara, Central Middle School (Milton-Freewater); Malaya Stanger, Sunridge Middle School (Pendleton); Killian Clements, Clara Brownell Middle School (Umatilla)
Division 3: Ricardo Pena, Michael Kerr, both Ukiah High School
MORROW COUNTY:
Division 1: Rafael Sepulveda, Windy River Elementary School (Boardman); Jackson Hobbs, A.C. Houghton Elementary School (Irrigon); Lane Critchlow, Heppner Elementary School
Division 2: Stephanie Booher, Riverside Jr/Sr High School (Boardman); John Lindsay, Heppner Elementary School; Gaven Harwood, Windy River Elementary School (Boardman)
Division 3: Emma Rietmann, Ione Community School; Angel Flores Rosas, Riverside High School (Boardman)
The contest included a total of 35 students, who had already competed and won division contests at their respective schools. All first place winners from each division is invited to advance to the state competition, to be held Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Oregon State Fair in Salem.
