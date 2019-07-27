HERMISTON — Carol Goin of Hermiston Emblem Club #215 was recently elected as president of the Oregon State Association of Emblem Clubs for 2019-20.
Other Hermiston Emblem Club members installed as state officers include Sheryl Goin, marshal; and Teresa Moncrief, corresponding secretary (both appointed); Coyla Bedord, financial secretary; and Maxine Rice, first guard.
Other past state presidents from the Hermiston group include Nancy Brown, Tim Glass, Coyla Bedord and Donna Laurence. The Hermiston Club also placed first for its drug awareness efforts.
Emblem Club members are recognized for the charity work they do in their communities, scholarships they provide, their dedication to patriotism and their support of the Elks and our country’s veterans. The Hermiston Emblem Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Hermiston Elks Lodge. For information, call Moncrief at 541-564-0887.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.