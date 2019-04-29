Alexander Jensen of the Stanfield Police Department will graduate from the Oregon Public Safety Academy during a Friday, May 10 ceremony at 10 a.m. in Salem.
Jensen and his classmates in the Basic Police Class 387 participated in a 16-week course through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. Undersheriff Troy Clausen of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is the guest speaker. The public is welcome to attend. Also, a reception will follow the ceremony.
In other news from the safety academy, Basic Telecommunications #BT114 held its graduation May 3. Local members of that class include dispatcher Hannah Foster of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
The three-week course focuses on emergency call handling techniques, assisting individuals in crisis and other relevant topics. Upon completion of the course, students return to their employing agency to continue training with a field training officer.
The Oregon DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and on the academy campus in Salem. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
