The Milton-Freewater Jr. Show and Livestock Sale Board would like to take the opportunity to publicly thank our many sponsors and volunteers that donated their precious time and money to this year’s Jr. Show and Online Livestock Sale.
This year was a huge success and was partially accomplished through the cooperative efforts of our sponsors and volunteers that stepped up to set up the entire online livestock sale platform that was used to sell the 4-H and FFA youth’s animal projects this year. There is a lot of work that goes into setting up an online platform to sell livestock from setting the rules and regulations to the regional advertising that actually brought buyers from as far away as Moses Lake, Washington. Then there are the volunteers that coordinated the exhibitor registrations, video and picture uploads for the sale platform, and fielding the many questions that exhibitors had during the process.
We also would like to thank the many sponsors that stepped up this year and donated money to the show. Without these sponsors and the vital monetary assets that were given, we would not have been able to complete the sales of the 4-H and FFA Projects. To view a complete list of all our sponsors, visit our Facebook page, Facebook/mfjrshow/, or the link to our Facebook page can also be found on our website upper right-hand corner: www.mfjrshow.com.
COVID-19 looked like it might completely stop the sale and the show this year, but thanks to the sponsors and volunteers, and their unwavering dedication to the success of our local and regional youths and their animal projects, it was a huge success.
Ronald R. Benjamin
Milton-Freewater Jr. Show president
