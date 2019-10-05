MILTON-FREEWATER — Megan Norton was recently crowned as Miss Teen of Oregon 2019.
A 2019 McLoughlin High School graduate, Norton is a freshman at George Fox University in Newberg, where she is majoring in business administration. She is a Ford Family Scholar and a Renaissance Scholar.
Her Miss Teen of Oregon platform for the year is encouraging people to get involved in their communities. With her degree, Norton hopes to work for nonprofits around the world before returning home to start her own.
“Community service has pretty much been my life for the past two years as Key Club president,” she said. “But now I get to do it on a much bigger scale and I can’t tell you how excited I am!”
Norton was named youth of the year during the Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce’s 71st annual awards banquet. She called the recognition “an honor.”
Norton chose community involvement as her platform because of her past experience as Key Club president. She hopes to show people that they can give back to their communities without disrupting their work/family obligations.
“I’m very excited to see what we can accomplish together in Oregon this year,” Norton said.
To keep abreast of what she’s doing, Norton encourages people to visit her Facebook page and Instagram page (@missteenoforegon). In addition, she invites people to contact her to participate in their community events and activities. Norton can be reached via email at megan.norton40@gmail.com.
