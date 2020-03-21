WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Kaitlynne Jensen, a 2019 McLoughlin High School graduate, was part of an effort to expand civil rights education in local schools through Whitman Teaches the Movement.
The effort is part of a partnership between Whitman College and Walla Walla Public Schools, said Gillian Frew, Whitman media relations strategist. Founded in 2011, the yearly program coordinates student volunteers from the college, who go to local schools to lead conversations about civil rights and social justice.
The Whitman College volunteers taught in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms after attending training sessions to prepare for their roles as educators. The curriculum included lessons about Ruby Bridges, Jackie Robinson and Martin Luther King Jr.‘s famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
For more information, contact Frew at 509-527-5156 or frewga@whitman.edu.
