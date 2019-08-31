HERMISTON — The granddaughter of Robert and Serena MacPherson of Stanfield received a $1,200 scholarship from the Oregon State Association of Emblem Clubs. Serena MacPherson was recently installed as treasurer of Hermiston Emblem Club #215.
Margaret A. MacPherson, a junior at Washington State University, is majoring in elementary education with endorsements in special education. Her parents are Shawn MacPherson and Melanie Wheeler of Camas, Washington.
Hermiston Emblem Club president Teresa Moncrief shared that Margaret’s goal is to eventually teach children whose first language isn’t English.
Emblem Club members are recognized for charity work in their communities, scholarships they award, their dedication to patriotism, and their support of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and our country’s veterans. For more information about the Hermiston Emblem Club, call Moncrief at 541-564-0887.
