HERMISTON — A recent Hermiston Chamber of Commerce business luncheon was capped off with a presentation to Made to Thrive.
The Hermiston-based nonprofit organization received a $20,000 grant on behalf of the Ward Family Fund through the Oregon Community Foundation. Kriss Dammeyer, founder and executive director of Made to Thrive, received notification of the award in November. However, she had to keep a lid on her excitement until the official check presentation.
“This grant is a huge boost to move our mission forward and expand in the necessary ways to keep up with the demand and referrals we receive,” Dammeyer said about receiving the grant. “We needed this. Our children needed this!”
Founded in 2014, Made to Thrive provides support to help vulnerable youths, including those at risk of academic failure, expulsion, criminal justice system involvement, and/or abuse or neglect. The organization facilitates opportunities for targeted youths to engage in sports, music programs, art classes, dance and theater groups, as well as adventure activities and outings. Also, as needed, youths are paired with tutors or trained mentors to provide additional support.
For more information about Made to Thrive, contact Dammeyer at 541-571-6169, kriss@madetothrive.org or visit www.madetothrive.org.
