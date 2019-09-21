PENDLETON — Special awards during the 2019 Main Street Cowboys Dress-Up Parade included the top two entries who garnered the most votes — Larry Wahl Memorial Trophy, which went to Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery; and the East Oregonian Sweepstakes Trophy, which went Love America Tour with Vietnam veterans. Also, the President’s Choice went to the Umatilla County Republican Party.
Other category results for the Sept. 7 event were FLOATS: Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community (1), Pendleton Underground Tours (2); NEIGHBORHOOD FLOAT: Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery; QUEENS & COURTS: Happy Canyon princesses (1), Round-Up queen & court (2); DANCE/DRILL: Steppin’ Country; HORSE & BUGGY: Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame board (1), Toni Minthorn & Friends (2); YOUTH GROUPS: Pilot Rock High School pep band; CIVIC/SERVICE CLUBS: Main Street Side Saddlers (1), Quilts of Valor (2); EQUESTRIAN: Chief Gary Burke; AUTOS-CLASSIC/ANTIQUE: Blue Mountain A’s (1), Ben Johnson antique John Deere tractor (2); AUTOS-MISCELLANEOUS: Zom-B13 (1), Wildhorse Resort & Casino (2).
Johnny Blagg of the Main Street Cowboys said more than 110 entries participated in the parade. He expressed appreciation to the fun run participants for “kicking off the parade with a bang.”
For more about the Main Street Cowboys, call 541-278-9332 or visit www.mainstreetcowboys.org.
