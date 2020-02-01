Do you have exciting news you’d like to share about your local club, group or organization, or maybe you want to brag about the recent accomplishments of a family member or friend — if so, consider submitting it for Your EO News.
A feature in each weekend edition, Your EO News offers readers an opportunity to provide information or photos about fun or interesting things happening in their lives or community. We’re unable to make it to all the events and activities that are important to our readers, but Your EO News provides an avenue to highlight those things.
Recent submissions have included organizations giving/receiving donations, young men earning their Eagle Scout rank, a local golfer getting a hole-in-one, a police officer completing a safety academy course, a club holiday gathering and recognizing the achievements of area Special Olympians. Also, we’ve printed class reunion photos, parade results and milestone birthday celebrations.
If you capture an awesome photo of people enjoying life in Eastern Oregon or a scenic landscape shot — send them. In addition, readers can submit short letters of thanks for such things as supporting a fundraising effort, recognizing random acts of kindness or expressing gratitude for a donation.
There are several ways to submit items:
•Email information and photos (attach as a high resolution jpg) to: community@eastoregonian.com. Be sure to include the first/last names of people in the photo (from left to right). Also, provide a phone number in case we have questions.
•Go to www.eastoregonian.com and click on “Menu” in the upper left hand corner, scroll to “Submission Forms,” and then click on “News Submission” under “Online Services.” You can complete the form and upload photos. (Include people’s names).
•Mail or drop off written information and photos (however, electronic photos provide better quality) to: Tammy Malgesini at either East Oregonian office: 211 S.E. Byers, Pendleton, OR, 97801 or 333 E. Main St., Hermiston, OR 97838.
We want to publish Your EO News. If it’s interesting to you, it likely will be for other readers.
For submissions that are chosen, we’ll spruce them up and get them in print and on our website. Please double-check spelling on people’s names. And again, we need your contact information — in case we have questions about your submission.
