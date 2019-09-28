This month, I am highlighting a Umatilla County Special Library District partner library, the Adams Public Library. Stephanie Partida is the new library director as of July. She brings a joyful energy to the job and is excited to implement her many ideas. She talked about the library and their wonderful, upcoming events.
Tell us about your library.
Although we are small, we offer many services for our community. We are happy to be a part of the Sage Library System so that our patrons have access to millions of books, DVDs, and audio books.
What services do you provide?
In addition to usual library services, the Adams Public Library also has the following items available: an AstroScan Telescope for night sky viewing, CD players to listen to audiobooks and Maryhill Museum passes. You can also bring your old VHS tapes into the library and use our Media Transfer Equipment to convert them to DVD.
What is the Adams Public Library’s vision of the future?
Our vision is to provide appropriate resources in support of the information and recreational needs of area residents, and thereby be a center for community enrichment and lifelong learning.
What are your current and upcoming events?
The library’s events are on our Facebook page. Ongoing events include storytimes on Tuesdays at 4 p.m., and adult and youth craft nights.
October events at the Adams Public Library include:
•Read Down Your Fines all through October.
•Oct 4, 6 p.m. — Family Lego Night. Come enjoy a snack and build something creative.
•Oct. 26, 7 p.m. — Movie Night in the Library.
Here are some events at other libraries:
•Thursdays, 3-4 p.m. at the Athena Public Library — Weekly Crafternoon. Perfect for kindergarten and up but younger kids are welcome with a helper.
•Fridays, 10 a.m. at the Weston Public Library — Preschool Storytimes. For babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their parents and caregivers.
•Fridays, 10:30 a.m. at the Athena Public Library. Starting in October, the weekly storytime is moving to Friday mornings for babies and children to 6 years old.
•Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Athena Fall Festival — Library Book Sale. There will be used books for sale and the proceeds go to support the weekly crafternoons and bi-monthly teen nights.
•Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Athena Public Library. Adult Book Club. The monthly book club will be discussing “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
•Oct. 24, 5 p.m. at the Weston Public Library — Novel Readers Book Club.
•Oct. 25, 5-7 p.m. & Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Weston Memorial Hall — Friends of Weston Library Used Book Sale. This is the annual book sale with proceeds going to support the library.
Find more information at www.ucsld.org.
