The Umatilla County Special Library District (UCSLD) works in partnership with 11 public libraries in Umatilla County. The wonderful thing about the UCSLD library partners is that you can use any of them with your home library card.
This month, I am highlighting the Stanfield Public Library. Library director Cecili Longhorn answered questions about her library and told about many of their wonderful events.
Tell me about your library: The Stanfield Public Library is a small library located in west Umatilla County. The library locally serves our community of just under 3,000 people. There are currently three staff members, library director Cecili Longhorn and two assistant librarians, Debbie Baros and Kathryn Wall. We all enjoy being active in our community. We provide a friendly and welcoming experience for all who visit the library.
What services do you provide? The Stanfield Public Library provides resources, information, materials and events. The library creates a family-friendly environment and brings new experiences and opportunities to our community. We also pride ourselves on our community involvement and try to partner with various organizations like the local fire department, the public school, the police department, the city’s public works, local farmers, our Head Start, businesses and the list goes on and on. We are always looking for new ideas and opportunities to enrich our services for our community.
What is the Stanfield Public Library’s vision of the future? We plan to continue updating our library, including adding a public meeting/event room that will also share a bit of our community’s history. The city of Stanfield agrees that there is a community need for this space and is discussing options and ideas. I believe this would be a huge asset for our community.
What are your current and upcoming events? The Stanfield Public Library is completing our final week of the Summer Reading and Free Summer Lunch programs. The daily, seven-week Summer Reading Program offers the following activities and events: Dance with Debbie Day, Story Time, Story Walks, Crafts and a Free Lunch Program for kids.
The Library also hosted evening events for families: an OMSI program, the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company, the Museum of Natural and Cultural History and a Family Rocket Night.
All of the activities are free thanks to the State Library of Oregon’s Ready to Read Grant, the Oregon Department of Education and Hunger Free Oregon. Local businesses, such as Java Junkies, the Main Street Market, Dairy Queen, Umatilla County Fair, Bellinger Farms, Broken Barrel, Walmart, AWS, Umatilla County Fire District #1 and more have all stepped up to help make these programs possible.
Throughout the year we host many other events, such as Trucks and Tractors in the Park, weekly Story Times, Movies in the Park, Santa’s Workshop, a Book Club, the Haunted Library, a Family Story Time and more. If you are ever looking for something to do, stop in and see what is coming up at the Stanfield Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.