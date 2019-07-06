PENDLETON — Members of the Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community recently brought smiles to the faces and fun times to residents, families and staff at McKay Creek Estates.
The annual Luau Party, held June 20 at the Pendleton assisted living facility, featured both Hawaiian and Philippine dances. In addition, students of the Oregon East Symphony played violins.
“The fun part was when the group showed residents and staff how to hula and danced the famous Pearly Shell,” said Noemi Wiseman, EOPAC president. “Everyone had an amazing experience.”
For more about EOPAC, contact Wiseman at noemiventurina@yahoo.com.
