I am writing to call attention to an amazing art show now appearing at the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College.
It is a fabric show by Shea Wilkinson of Nebraska. Shea creates art quilts using fabric, metallic threads, silk fibers, glass beads, bamboo, hand embroidery and free-hand machine quilting.
She states about her work, which has been influenced by science fiction writers such as Isaac Asimov, "The stories that I tell through my work are related to imagery from science, natural and extraterrestrial worlds, and mythology.
I find natural phenomena has the potential to seem unreal or supernatural when seen from an unusual perspective, which I strive to share with the viewer."
I highly recommend this show. Exhibit dates are Jan. 10-Feb. 7, 2019, and gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Loree McKenna
Pendleton
