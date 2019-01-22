In recognition of January’s School Board Recognition Month, the Morrow County School District recently expressed appreciation for its school board members.
Those who serve include Becky Kindle, chair; Richard Cole, vice chair; Andy Fletcher, May Killion, Brian Kollman, Barney Lindsay and Marcie Rodelo. Superintendent Dirk Dirksen said each member of the board works hard for the district’s students.
“Being a school board member takes time, energy and patience and sometimes it’s a difficult job, but our board members go the extra mile for students in all three of our communities, Boardman, Heppner and Irrigon,” he said.
The school district will formally thank the board during its upcoming meeting Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Windy River Elementary School, 500 Tatone St., Boardman. The meeting is open to the public.
