SALEM — Dispatcher Travis Carr of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office recently completed coursework through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Carr was among the Aug. 16 graduates of Basic Telecommunications #BT115. A ceremony and reception was held at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The three-week class covered such topics as emergency call handling techniques, stress management, criminal law and an overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations. Carr will continue his training with a field training officer at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oregon Public Safety Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training techniques. Eriks Gabliks is the director and Patricia Patrick-Joling serves as the board chair. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
