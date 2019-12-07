SALEM — Daniel Thomas of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office recently completed Basic Police #BP393.
The 16-week course included dozens of training areas, including emergency vehicle operations, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse and drug recognition.
Thomas and classmates in Basic Police Class 393 graduated Dec. 6 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Chief Rhonda Groshong of the Beaverton Police Department served as the guest speaker.
The course was presented by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The program provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the academy’s 235-acre campus in Salem. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
(0) comments
