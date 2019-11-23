BOARDMAN — The Morrow County Health Department recently received a $10,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation.
The money was used toward the purchase of an emergency generator for the Boardman Health Department office, said Sheree Smith, public health director. The generator, she said, will directly address a number of public health and safety issues and ensure continuing county services during an emergency.
By providing emergency power during outages, it will protect the temperature storage levels for the clinic’s vaccine supply. In addition, Smith said having auxiliary power would enable the clinic to be utilized as an Emergency Operations Center during natural or other disasters. And, she said, the clinic would still be able to respond to public health needs and provide critical services.
On behalf of the Morrow County Health Department, Smith expressed gratitude to the Wildhorse Foundation for their generous contribution to support the health and safety of all Morrow County residents.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is committed to honoring tribal traditions of sharing with the community. The Wildhorse Foundation was created to formalize the process of charitable giving. The next grant deadline is Jan. 1. For more information, including the online application process, visit www.thewildhorsefoundation.com.
