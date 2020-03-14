UMATILLA COUNTY — Pendleton Bird Club member Jack Simons shared information about a couple birds that Mike and Barbara Morehead of Pilot Rock recently snapped photos of in the region.
The small house sparrow, Simons said, is widespread and abundant. Introduced from Europe in the mid-1800s, he said they are considered an invasive species because they tend to out compete the area’s native sparrow population.
“Sadly, they have adapted very well to the habitat in much of North America and are here to stay,” Simons said.
Despite the invasive designation, Barbara Morehead enjoys watching them perch on fences and branches — often feeding them. “Each one is beautiful in their own way,” she said.
According to Simons, the ring-necked pheasant was introduced from Europe and Asia. Populations in the United States, he said, have been likely sustained by releases for sport hunting. Typically solitary birds, Simons said ring-necked pheasants may form small, single-sex flocks during the winter months.
For help in identifying birds, don’t hesitate to reach out to Simons or the Pendleton Bird Club via pendletonbirdclub@gmail.com. Also, anyone that is interested is welcome to attend club meetings, which are typically held the second Thursday of the month at the Pendleton First Christian Church.
The group often invites guest speakers to share their knowledge on various birding topics. Also, sometimes the meeting is preceded by a potluck meal. For more information, visit www.pendletonbirders.wordpress.com.
