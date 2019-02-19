The Morrow County Cultural Coalition, supported by the Oregon Cultural Trust Foundation, recently announced grant recipients for 2018 projects in Morrow County schools and communities:
Inland Northwest Musicians for an associate director; Lexington Grange #726 for basement refurbishment; Heppner Elementary School for an art program; FARM Foundation for mural restorations; Heppner High School Art & Cultural Club for pottery classes; and The Morrow County Historical Society to help with the cost of printing the Morrow County Chronicles.
Applications for 2019 cultural-based activities in Morrow County are now being accepted. Projects supported in the past also have included quilting, art displays, historical library books, cultural entertainment structures, kids’ activities for parks, and drama and musical workshops.
Grants can be awarded for up to 50 percent of total project cost. For complete guidelines and an application, contact Gayle Gutierrez at 541-676-5630 or ggutierrez@co.morrow.or.us. Also, anyone interested in the committee or making a donation to the Oregon Cultural Trust is encouraged to contact Gutierrez.
