MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Cultural Coalition, supported by Oregon's Cultural Trust Foundation, is pleased to announce the following grant recipients for 2019 projects in Morrow County Schools and communities:
Inland Northwest Musicians, for performance expenses; Heppner Elementary School, for an art program; Windy River Elementary music program; Oregon Trail Library District, for Movies in the Park program; and the Morrow County Historical Society, to help with the cost of printing the Morrow County Chronicles.
Applications for 2020 cultural based activities in Morrow County are now being accepted. Projects supported in the past have also included quilting, art displays, historical library books, cultural entertainment structures, kids' activities for parks, drama, and musical workshops. Grants can be awarded up to 50% of total project cost.
For complete guidelines and an application form, to make a donation to the Oregon Cultural Trust, or if you are interested in the committee, contact Gayle Gutierrez at 541-676-5630 or ggutierrez@co.morrow.or.us.
