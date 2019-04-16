Vicki Rayburn and Sheila Botti of the Morrow County Health District were each recently recognized with a Service Excellence Award.
Rayburn is a housekeeper and cook at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner, and Botti is a medical assistant and limited x-ray technician at the Irrigon Medical Clinic. Health district CEO Bob Houser said both women go above and beyond what is expected of them.
Other staff from the health district were recognized for their years of service during the April 5 employee recognition banquet:
5 years: Regina Brannon, medical assistant at Pioneer Memorial Clinic; Kris Jones, primary care services manager; and registered nurses Rachel Schonbachler, Mindy Smith and Lauren Crum.
10 years: Dr. Russ Nichols, clinic physician and hospital chief of staff; Diana Sharp, medical laboratory technician; Shawn Cutsforth, information services manager; Lori Jones, certified medication aide at Pioneer Memorial Hospital; and Del Turner, paramedic with the Boardman Ambulance Station.
25 years: Kim Thompson, patient care coordinator at Pioneer Memorial Clinic.
30 years: Susie Thompson, RN at Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Clinic.
