MORROW COUNTY — The Oregon Office of Rural Health recently recognized the Morrow County Health District for outstanding achievements.
The district’s Quality Department received an award as a Top Performer in quality reporting and improvement efforts. The Oregon Office of Rural Health recognizes Critical Access Hospitals in Oregon for their outstanding work as proactive leaders in ensuring they are prepared to meet and exceed quality measures.
Rebecca Sanders, Morrow County Health District’s quality manager, was present to accept the award at the ORH Awards Luncheon. The 36th annual Rural Health Conference was held Oct. 2-4 in Bend.
“I would like to thank our quality manager, Becky, and all of our staff members for their outstanding quality reporting, and especially their leadership among rural Oregon quality teams,” said Bob Houser, the health district’s CEO. “This award demonstrates our promise of excellence, and unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our community.”
For information about the health district, contact Katie Siri at 541-676-2930 or katies@mocohd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.