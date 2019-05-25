With a mantra of “No One Walks Alone,” a Corvallis woman rallied support during the recent Walk MS Eastern Oregon. The May 4 event was held at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton to help raise awareness and money to fund research to combat multiple sclerosis.
More than a third of the event’s 94 participants were a part of Team Thompson. Nearly 40 family members and friends of Demetria Thompson traveled to Pendleton — including 12 from Boise and one from Cheney, Washington — to support Thompson, formerly of La Grande.
“I am so grateful to be supported by my family and friends not only during Walk MS, but also as I face daily challenges of living with MS,” Thompson said. “They’ve all shown me that ‘No One Walks Alone,’” which was emblazoned on team T-shirts.
Thompson, who is attending graduate school at Oregon State University, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis — a chronic and progressive disease that impacts the central nervous system — in September 2017. This is the second year in a row that Team Thompson has participated in the Pendleton event to support Demetria — raising more than $1,500.
In its 22nd year, Walk MS Eastern Oregon was coordinated by Emily Nash. The Pendleton woman took the reins from Merilee McDowell of Heppner, who had spearheaded the event for two decades.
Nash said $4,000 was raised prior to the event, with an additional $7,000 coming in during the walk. In addition to raising awareness and money, Nash said the event offers even more — a connection.
“I think the MS Walk in Eastern Oregon is important for people living with MS because you get to talk to people going through something similar to you,” she said. “They understand all the doctor appointments, the MRIs and the needles.”
Thompson appreciates that the Oregon Chapter of the National MS Society hosts numerous fundraising and awareness events across the state. Other upcoming events include Bike MS Willamette Valley, which is Saturday, Aug. 3 in Monmouth; and Gala MS, a Saturday, Sept. 28 fundraiser at the Portland Art Museum. People can also create “DIY Fundraising Events” to support the cause.
For more information, including available resources and ways to give, visit www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/ORC.
